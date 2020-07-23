Can't connect right now! retry
'Meghan Markle attempted to outshine Princess Diana': Lady Colin Campbell

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

In her controversial book, Lady Colin Campbell reportedly discussed Prince Harry and Meghan's motive in leaving the Royal family and putting the responsibilities that come with it behind them.

The aristocrat - in her book 'Meghan And Harry: The Real Story' - claims the Duchess of Sussex attempted to fill the shoes of her husband's late mother, who was known as the People's Princess.

The 70-year-old, in conversation with New magazine, described their unexpected move as 'terribly sad' before suggesting that former actress Meghan is the brains behind the unprecedented decision.

She went on to claim that the Meghan tried her utmost to outshine Harry's dear mother before insisting that he is 'much less intelligent' than his other half.

The controversial star shared her feelings that Harry would still be a member of the Royal family if Meghan was not around.

"I believe that if Harry had married anyone else, he would still be a member of the royal family and I believe Meghan’s ambition was always to outshine Diana," she was reported to have said in her latest book.

"Meghan’s ambition has always been to outshine Diana, but I think she’s gravely misread the situation. She thought sheer hype would get her into LA, where she could become the great star she always wanted to be."

Lady C continued: "But I don’t think it will happen for her. I really think she’ll struggle to fulfill her ambition."

The former 'I'm A Celeb' star has made numerous cruel claims about Meghan in her new book, including that the Duchess was rude to guests at Harry's best friend's wedding.

