SNL turns Harry Potter upside down with steamy parody sketch

Saturday Night Live leaned into unexpected comedy this week with a sketch that caught viewers completely off guard online.

The episode was hosted by Finn Wolfhard, with A$AP Rocky joining as the musical guest.

The NBC comedy show, which wad hosted by Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky as the musical guest, aired pre recorded parody called “Heated Wizardry.”

The most-talked about sketch placed the world of Harry Potter inside a dramatic rivalry which is inspired by the viral romance story Heated Rivalry.

Finn Wolfhard appeared as Harry Potter, sharing the screen with Ben Marshall as Ron Weasley.

However, the two were shown as fiercely competitive Quidditch teammates but the tension shifted very soon into heated flirting.

The sketch leaned hard into drama and emotion and turned wizarding world into something far more chaotic and funny.

A surprise moment came when Jason Momoa showed up as Hagrid with his blunt line, “You’re a homo, Harry,” which got gasps and laughs.

Another moment that got highlighted was a fake message which was shown on the screen, credited to J.K. Rowling that read, “I am not a part of this.”

Moreover, the line added an extra joke for fans who follow the show closely.

The episode featured more highlights that included Wolfhard’s opening speevh and mini Stranger Things reunion.