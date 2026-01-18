Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery spark buzz with reunion at 'SNL'

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery send fans into frenzy after 'Juno' arrest moment last year

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery are the internet’s favourite duo to ship, ever since their flirtatious back-and-forth at the Short n’ Sweet tour went viral.

The 26-year-old pop superstar and Djo, 33, continued to show public support for each other after the show by attending each other’s concerts and interacting on social media.

While there has been no official relationship update from either the Disney alum or the End of Beginning hitmaker, social media sleuths just got another update in the duo’s romance speculation.

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, on January 17, Keery’s Stranger Things co-star, Flynn Wolfhard, served as the host, and his castmates, including Keery, joined him during the opening monologue of the show.

Along with Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and the creators of the show, Carpenter also made a surprise appearance on the late-night show.

Following the pictures and videos from the show, and updates behind-the-stage social media went wild, theorising about the potential reunion between their favourite rumoured couple.

Sharing a video of Keery walking into the 30 Rock studio on X, a social media sleuth wrote, “sabrina carpenter on snl tonight ,,,,, joe keery pictured walking into 30 rock tonight ,,,,, snl afterparty now ,,,,,,,,,,,,,, i’m starting a rumour.”

Another added, “Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter are currently at the SNL afterparty…” and “Sabrina Carpenter arresting Joe Keery is officially one of my favourite things in 2025,” chimed in a third, with a throwback video of the show.

Although fans would go wild if the Espresso songstress and the Runner singer were more than friends, both of them tend to keep their love life out of the public eye, and it remains to be seen if they would address the speculations.