James Cameron reveals close bond with Billie Eilish and her family

Cameron and Eilish share common interests, including vegan values

James Cameron has enjoyed getting to know Billie Eilish and her family while directing her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft concert film.

The acclaimed filmmaker opened up about the collaboration during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on January 14. In a wide-ranging conversation, Cameron, 71, reflected on his decades-long career, from Titanic to the Avatar franchise, including the new chapter, Fire and Ash. Recently, the Oscar-winning director also filmed Eilish’s global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which ran from September 2024 through November 2025.

“The Billie Eilish project just popped up like a mushroom in the backyard popping up overnight,” Cameron said of how the collaboration came together.

While working on the concert film, Cameron also formed a close connection with Billie’s mother, Maggie.

“I was talking to Billie’s mom, Maggie, who’s really into a lot of the same food choice and sustainability issues that my wife Susie and I are,” he explained. “That’s why we’re vegan and Maggie’s vegan. She does food programs around Billie’s tour, and she’s coming in as an executive producer on our sequel to The Game Changers, which is about plant-based athletes.”

That shared interest sparked a bigger idea. “I said, ‘Maggie, why aren’t we shooting Billie’s tour in 3D? It’d be amazing!’” Cameron recalled. “One thing led to another, and Billie and I, we have such a good vibe together.”

He went on to sing praises of the Grammy-winning singer. “She thought it was a cool idea, and so I offered her co-directing with me because she’s the architect of that show. If you see that show, it’s astonishing. It’s so beautiful, and it’s such a great platform for her, and I wanted to shoot it in 3D. I just thought it’d be fun.”

The Hit Me Hard and Soft concert film is scheduled for release in just a few months on March 20.