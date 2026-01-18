Zoe Ball admits she is ready for something completely different

Zoe Ball has opened up about her next chapter and it’s clear that her emotions are guiding her choices.

The 55-year-old presenter revealed that she would love to host Strictly Come Dancing if she gets the opportunity.

After Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced their exit last year, fans quickly started thinking that Zoe, who hosted the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two until 2021, can be a good fit for this role.

Rumours grew even more stronger when she left her Saturday slot on Radio 2, freeing her weekends for the possibility.

However, Zoe admitted that she hasn’t been approached yet but said, “Obviously there’s part of me that would love to do it. I love that show. It’s so joyful.”

The star went om to add that taking over would be a huge challenge in her career, praising Claudia and Tess for the hard work which live television demands.

But the host made it very clear that Strictly isn’t the reason why she stepped back from radio.

Losing her mother in 2024 left her feeling shattered and forced her to rethink her life.

She wanted to be present for her children Nelly and Woody, and to balance co-parenting with ex-husband Fatboy Slim.

“The aftermath was really tough… I just thought, ‘What are you doing, kid? Where are we going with everything?’” she said.

For now, Zoe is taking her time while cherishing family moments and space for opportunities.