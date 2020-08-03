Can't connect right now! retry
Idris Elba says 'Luther' is coming to the big screen

Idris Elba earlier this month revealed that BBC crime drama "Luther" is coming to the big screen.

On Friday, he once again confirmed that a movie version of his hit BBC TV series “Luther” is happening.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving one of BAFTA’s highest honours, the BAFTA Special Award the British actor said: “I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.”

He continued, “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

