Thursday Aug 13 2020
Prince Harry felt ‘disgusted’ after reading hateful comments about himself and Meghan

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Two of the most renowned public figures around the globe, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been falling prey to criticism online.

And while it may seem the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have steered clear of the social media, the couple still stumble across the hate that is mounting against them online.

As per the Independent, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, Finding Freedom, Harry was left disheartened after he read negative comments about him and his wife.

According to the writers, when the Sussex pair had decided to spend the holiday season of 2019 in Vancouver Island, Canada instead of with the rest of the royal family, intense media scrutiny had begun.

The book claims Harry was “disgusted” with the way he was depicted in one of the articles by the tabloid. After making his way down to the comment section, he was even more appalled by the things he read.

"Harry instantly regretted opening the link. His stomach tied into the same knot every time he saw those sorts of comments," the book said. 

