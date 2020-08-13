Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 13 2020
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

With the BLM making headlines all across the United States many stars have come forward to voice their concerns for the future, a demographic that has remained relatively quiet during the matter is of male rappers.

While attempting to call them out on their bluff, Cardi B has demanded them to do their part and fight for justice.

During an interview with Elle, the rapper began by admitting, “[I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story.”

However, following suite, she questioned the motive of the officers present that night by asking, “What they did to her is really [expletive] up … What’s the excuse?”

Let me tell ya something.This is why we gotta keep fighting .Breonna Taylor was one year younger then me .Pose ,dress, live her life how we do !Imagine if this happens to YOUR FRIEND ,YOUR SISTER.This is her mother telling you her story .They tried to trick her mom that night into believing maybe a enemy killed her when in fact The police ransacked her home and murdered her .They tried to sweep the case under the rug specially since the country when on lockdown due to Coronavirus.DONT LET KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT GET AWAY WITH THIS SHIT!!!!!They always pull out criminal records to taint every black men or women that gets murdered by police or an excuse why they got killed .Well what’s the excuse now ?!John Mattingly,Brett Hankison,Myles Cosgrove..YA NEED TO GO TO JAIL !!! THAT Wayyy ....I’ll leave a link on my story FOR YOU TO HELP! #doyouknowbreannataylorstory #sayhername

“Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I [expletive]up.’... Nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up.”

Further in the interview, she also called out the cruelty of the situation, noting that “a woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

"Imagine how frustrated her mom was, crying, probably hysterical — the cops call her saying her daughter is in the hospital, and her daughter is not even there.

“Then the person who’s supposed to protect her is asking her mom, ‘Do you know anybody who [would] want to hurt Breonna Taylor?’ when you guys know who killed her.”

