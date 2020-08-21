Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

While the age old Marvel classic, Spider Man has been in circulation for years now, a new report has come in that sheds light on a possible directional piece that will tell the story of a female led version.

The long-awaited Spider Woman has gotten a “complete revamp” under Booksmart writer Katie Silberman and will introduce a new leading lady befitting her past counterparts, Gwen Stacey and Mary Jane Watson.

While the idea of Spider Woman is not a new concept, the past illustrations of a female version of the ‘friendly neighborhood spider person’ was first brought forward back in the 1970s and told the story of bounty hunter Jessica Drew who reportedly gained her spider powers in utero and was able to shoot venom-blasts as a result.

Rumors of a new adaptation have been running rampant for months now, however, only recently did Olivia confirm the news with a single spider emoji and a retweet of Deadline’s tweet.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt
Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Latest

view all