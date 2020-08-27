Can't connect right now! retry
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Noah Schnapp came forth to address the controversy and denied using the racial slur in a viral clip

American actor Noah Schnapp recently landed in trouble after an old video of him came afloat where the star can be seen using the n-word.

The Stranger Things actor, 15, came forth to address the controversy and denied using the racial slur while singing Chris Brown’s first verse from his song Freaky Friday, along with his friend.

“Hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the n word,” Noah wrote.

“I would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and i did,” he went on to say.

“I hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying that slur without hesitation,” he said.

“i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry,” he added. 

