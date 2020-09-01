Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ is one of MCU’s most hated characters: Here’s why

Hollywood star Brie Larson’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Captain Marvel received an overwhelming response, mostly positive. 

However, there were still a handful of people who were entirely against the Oscar-winning actor taking on the role of Carol Danvers for the Marvel that earned over $1 billion all across the globe.

While the Room actor hasn’t publicly said or done anything that would be offensive to die-hard fans, but it was her remarks prior to being casted the superhero that didn't sit well with a number of people.

According to some fans, the actor had said during a press conference for her film A Wrinkle in Time that her film was not made for white men.

Larson, who has always been vocal about her feminist views all these years, had said: "I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him!"

Apart from that, some fans were also quite dissatisfied with the overall outlook of Larson's Captain Marvel, deeming her ‘perfunctory’ and unfit for the role of the bold superhero.   

