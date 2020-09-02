Take a look at Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski's first picture with restaurateur husband

Brad Pitt blow up the the internet after making a rare appearance with new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

The one thing about the German model that came as a shock to everyone was the fact that she is in an open marriage with a restaurateur.



And now, the first-ever picture of the model and her husband has emerged on the web, creating lots of buzz.

In the picture, Poturalski can be seen looking drunk, with a smoke in hand, during a private dinner alongside still-current hubby, Roland Mary.

A few of the couple's friends can also be seen joining them, at a lavish eatery that Mary owns in Berlin.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Pitt met Poturalski at her husband's diner, Borchard, which has hosted high-profile personalities like former US president Barack Obama and Tom Cruise.



Pitt and Poturalski are currently enjoying a secret vacation in France at the same chateaux where he married Angelina Jolie.

The duo were seen arriving from Los Angeles - which is where Pitt lives - together and boarded a private jet to fly to the exotic location.