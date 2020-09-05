Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Naomi Campbell in legal trouble after ex accuses her of swiping millions from him

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

American supermodel Naomi Campbell is getting sued by her former flame, billionaire business tycoon Vladislav Doronin.

The corporate magnate filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend as revealed by court documents obtained by TMZ, on the account of her refusal to pay him back a loan.

While the exact sum of money remains unreported, he has also claimed that his former ladylove, whom he dated from 2008 to 2013, is also holding on to other belongings of him that are worth over $3million.

The mogul built his empire through his international real estate business and is currently the chairman of Aman Resorts. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

Latest

view all