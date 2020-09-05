Dwayne Johnson offers health tips that aided his family with COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson offers health tips to aided his family with COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson’s COVID-19 announcement ended up rocking the internet down to its very core. The “rough go” Johnson and his family underwent was highlighted in the actor’s video. It was there that he also gave his personal takeaways and tips to mitigate the illness and remain safe from its clutches.

Johnson began his video by saying, "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.”

"The update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.” While his entire family is now "on the other side” of the illness, and “no longer contagious" Johnson admits the illness came as a shock to his system.

He went on to say, "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things that we have had to endure as a family. And for me personally as well — and I've been through some doozies in the past.”

Seeing his own children fall sick in front of his eyes was "a real kick in the gut.” However the actor is grateful they “bounced back” fairly quickly.

During the course of the video, Johnson offered "takeaways" from his experience and reminded the population to be "incredibly disciplined" about social distancing.

"We picked up COVID-19 from very close family friends,” the actor admitted. "These are people that we love and trust, and people that we still love and trust. ... [But] you still never know. You never know. So, take an even [more] aggressive measure and have them tested."

He concluded by saying, "It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will make it part of a political agenda. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. It's the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself, but for your family and your loved ones and also for your fellow human beings."