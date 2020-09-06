Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Meghan Markle may be center of ample criticism after her and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal, but the move could possibly help her achieve her long-held dreams.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she had always dreamt of bagging an Oscar and while her short-lived acting career could not lead her up that path, her new deal with Netflix might.

A longtime friend of the duchess told MailOnline: “An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted.”

The friend further revealed how the former Suits actor “used to practice her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush” when she was a child.

This is not the first time a celebrities with zero experience have signed production deals with the streaming giant.

Prior to this, former president and first lady of the United States, Barak and Michelle Obama had also produced a documentary titled American Factory for Netflix, which went on to bag an Oscar for best documentary. 

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

Latest

view all