Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle may be center of ample criticism after her and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal, but the move could possibly help her achieve her long-held dreams.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she had always dreamt of bagging an Oscar and while her short-lived acting career could not lead her up that path, her new deal with Netflix might.

A longtime friend of the duchess told MailOnline: “An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted.”

The friend further revealed how the former Suits actor “used to practice her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush” when she was a child.

This is not the first time a celebrities with zero experience have signed production deals with the streaming giant.

Prior to this, former president and first lady of the United States, Barak and Michelle Obama had also produced a documentary titled American Factory for Netflix, which went on to bag an Oscar for best documentary.