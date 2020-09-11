Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 11 2020
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey wants fans to watch his film 'Deliler'

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Turkish actor Cem Uçan, who played the role of Aliyar Bey in popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", has asked his fans to watch his film on TV which actually released in 2018.

The actor shared a couple of screenshots from the film and fans' messages to his Instagram stories on Friday.

In the film titled "Deliler", Cem played the role of Gokkurt, one of the  fierce warriors who battled the merciless Vlad the Impaler as he wreaked bloody havoc across Turkey in the 15th century. 

The actor played an important role of Ertugrul's ally in the season three of the series.  



