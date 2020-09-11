Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 11 2020
Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman react to Jennifer Garner pregnancy rumours

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is the mother of three kids but she has rejected the rumours that she is pregnant with a fourth child. 

The actress on Thursday shared a video from her family farm when a fan commented, "Are you pregnant?"

Replying to the comment, she said, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be --- pregnant." 

She further said, "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the [COVID-19]? Possibly. But that is another story."

Reese Witherspoon was one of Jennifer's celebrity friends who praised her in the comments section, saying  "You, in those overalls, made my day!" 

Thor star Natalie Portman said: "So gorgeous!"

