Timothee Chalamet, Michael B.Jordan: Who will win Oscar for Best Actor?

Michael B.Jordan, Timothee Chalamet bag Best Actor nomination for 2026 Oscars

The 2026 nominations for the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards seemingly looks like a tough competition.

2025 turned out to be a competitive year box office wise with the release of Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke’s Blue Moon and Wagner Moura’s The Secret Agent.

All these actors are nominated for the Best Actor Award at the 2026 Oscars. Ahead of the big event set to take place on March 16 at Dolby theatre, the predictions have come out showing a higher chance of Chalamet’s winning.

Kalshi Culture, a verified X account, posted a graph that showed 79% chances of Timothee winning best actor.

As per the prediction, there are 10% and 8% chances of Leonardo and Michael’s win.

Internet Reacts to 2026 Oscars Predictions:

Fans have been sharing their personal opinions about the shared predictions.

One of them wrote, “79% feels wild. I get the momentum, I do. But part of me wants the night to stay unpredictable. Let it breathe a little.”

Another Chalamet fan wrote, “Timothee has the spice to win the Best Actor.”

On the other hand, there are some who believes Jordan deserves the win as Best Actor.

“Michael B Jordan deserves this one I’m sorry”, wrote one social media user.