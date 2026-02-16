Maya Hawke ‘Stranger Things' costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman

Maya Hawke costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman

Maya Hawke costar David Harbour was seen strolling through New York City over Valentine’s weekend with a mystery woman, sparking fresh interest in the Stranger Things star’s personal life.

Photos published by TMZ show the 50-year-old actor dressed in a green peacoat and baseball cap, walking alongside a red-haired companion in a long black coat and cap.

The sighting came just over a year after Harbour’s separation from British singer Lily Allen.

The pair married in Las Vegas in September 2020 in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator but reportedly split in late 2024.

The 40-year-old later alluded to Harbour’s alleged infidelity in her 2025 album West End Girl, with lyrics referencing a woman named “Madeline” and detailing the breakdown of their marriage.

While Harbour has largely avoided commenting on the claims, Allen told British Vogue that her songs were inspired by what went on in the relationship.

In January 2026, Harbour and Allen finalized the sale of their Brooklyn townhouse for $7.3 million, closing another chapter in their shared history.

For the unversed, Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya Hawk, recently got married in an intimate wedding ceremony

Maya Hawke, 27, exchanged vows with singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson in New York City on Valentine’s Day, surrounded by her Stranger Things family and her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

The celebration brought together a host of her Netflix castmates including Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo.

Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery also joined the festivities.