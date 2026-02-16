Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater

The star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset

Katie Price is reportedly upset with her family and has criticised them for being disloyal after they showed their support for her ex, JJ Slater.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

On Friday, JJ then shared a cryptic social media post declaring that he was 'so back,' with Katie's sister Sophie among those who liked the post.'

Now, sources are claiming that Katie's sister's Sophie, with whom she hosts a podcast, and the star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset.

A source told The Mirror: 'Katie's family are very much "Team JJ". Ever since the break up, they've been in touch with him and supporting him.

'They think the way he's been treated throughout this has been awful. They are really disappointed. He was so supportive of Katie and one of the nicest guys she'd been out with. That's why Sophie liked his post.

'Everything Katie is doing is just putting more of a distance between herself and her family. She won't be happy seeing that her sister has liked her ex's post - no matter how nice he is, he's still an ex. She'll think it's disloyal but underneath, she knows she's treated JJ terribly and that he's a nice guy.'

Meanwhile, Katie and Lee have been enjoying their honeymoon in the UAE.