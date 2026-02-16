 
Geo News

Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater

Katie and Lee have been enjoying their honeymoon in the UAE

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

The stars family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset
The star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset

Katie Price is reportedly upset with her family and has criticised them for being disloyal after they showed their support for her ex, JJ Slater.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

On Friday, JJ then shared a cryptic social media post declaring that he was 'so back,' with Katie's sister Sophie among those who liked the post.'

Now, sources are claiming that Katie's sister's Sophie, with whom she hosts a podcast, and the star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset.

A source told The Mirror: 'Katie's family are very much "Team JJ". Ever since the break up, they've been in touch with him and supporting him.

'They think the way he's been treated throughout this has been awful. They are really disappointed. He was so supportive of Katie and one of the nicest guys she'd been out with. That's why Sophie liked his post.

'Everything Katie is doing is just putting more of a distance between herself and her family. She won't be happy seeing that her sister has liked her ex's post - no matter how nice he is, he's still an ex. She'll think it's disloyal but underneath, she knows she's treated JJ terribly and that he's a nice guy.'

Meanwhile, Katie and Lee have been enjoying their honeymoon in the UAE.

Katie Price sparks AI marriage rumours with Lee Andrews
Katie Price sparks AI marriage rumours with Lee Andrews
Glen Powell publicly speaks about 'Texas Chainsaw' reboot for first time
Glen Powell publicly speaks about 'Texas Chainsaw' reboot for first time
Sharon Osbourne to bring Ozzy back on stage through Hologram tribute
Sharon Osbourne to bring Ozzy back on stage through Hologram tribute
Did any 'Stranger Things' stars attend Maya Hawke's wedding?
Did any 'Stranger Things' stars attend Maya Hawke's wedding?
Who joined Gethin Jones for birthday after Helen Skelton 'friend zoned' him?
Who joined Gethin Jones for birthday after Helen Skelton 'friend zoned' him?
‘Wuthering Heights' opens with $76.8M, year's biggest box office debut
‘Wuthering Heights' opens with $76.8M, year's biggest box office debut
Kanye West legal battle grips Bianca Censori as court issues order
Kanye West legal battle grips Bianca Censori as court issues order
Harry Styles all set to curate 2026 Meltdown Festival
Harry Styles all set to curate 2026 Meltdown Festival