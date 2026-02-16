Paramount and Disney derail viral AI videos featuring celebrities

The eerily uncanny celebrity videos from the Seedance 2.0 AI model will be handled with a lot more care moving forward after multiple corporations threatened legal action.

ByteDance, the tech giant behind the model, has vowed to “strengthen current safeguards” after the company received complaints from the likes of Disney and Paramount.

In an official statement shared with the BBC, the Chinese firm said that it “respects intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0.”

“We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” the statement continued.

With the viral Seedance videos depicting scenes from the Disney-owned Star Wars and references to Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise, the two studios filed claims related to unauthorised use of intellectual property.

Source: Seedance/Deadline

Disney said that the AI videos were produced using “a pirated library” of its “copyrighted characters”, while Paramount objected to “vivid depictions” of its “famous and iconic franchises and characters.”

The AI model first came to attention when a simulated action sequence between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt started making rounds on the internet. While further productions included Stranger Things alternate endings and Marvel characters.

Source: Netflix/Seedance 2.0



