 
Geo News

Paramount and Disney derail viral AI videos featuring celebrities

Seedance AI videos to halt operation after multiple legal threats

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Paramount and Disney derail viral AI videos featuring celebrities
Paramount and Disney derail viral AI videos featuring celebrities

The eerily uncanny celebrity videos from the Seedance 2.0 AI model will be handled with a lot more care moving forward after multiple corporations threatened legal action.

ByteDance, the tech giant behind the model, has vowed to “strengthen current safeguards” after the company received complaints from the likes of Disney and Paramount.

In an official statement shared with the BBC, the Chinese firm said that it “respects intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0.”

“We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” the statement continued.

With the viral Seedance videos depicting scenes from the Disney-owned Star Wars and references to Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise, the two studios filed claims related to unauthorised use of intellectual property.

Source: Seedance/Deadline
Source: Seedance/Deadline

Disney said that the AI videos were produced using “a pirated library” of its “copyrighted characters”, while Paramount objected to “vivid depictions” of its “famous and iconic franchises and characters.”

The AI model first came to attention when a simulated action sequence between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt started making rounds on the internet. While further productions included Stranger Things alternate endings and Marvel characters.

Source: Netflix/Seedance 2.0
Source: Netflix/Seedance 2.0


Who joined Gethin Jones for birthday after Helen Skelton 'friend zoned' him?
Who joined Gethin Jones for birthday after Helen Skelton 'friend zoned' him?
‘Wuthering Heights' opens with $76.8M, year's biggest box office debut
‘Wuthering Heights' opens with $76.8M, year's biggest box office debut
Kanye West legal battle grips Bianca Censori as court issues order
Kanye West legal battle grips Bianca Censori as court issues order
Harry Styles all set to curate 2026 Meltdown Festival
Harry Styles all set to curate 2026 Meltdown Festival
Rose Byrne races ahead as awards frontrunner with Indie Spirit win
Rose Byrne races ahead as awards frontrunner with Indie Spirit win
Halle Berry shares stance on people's belief about age: 'How dare you...'
Halle Berry shares stance on people's belief about age: 'How dare you...'
Lee Andrews wishes to build new home with Katie Price in Dubai
Lee Andrews wishes to build new home with Katie Price in Dubai
The Film Independent 2026 celebrate 'Train Dreams', 'Adolescence', more
The Film Independent 2026 celebrate 'Train Dreams', 'Adolescence', more