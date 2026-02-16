 
Katie Price sparks AI marriage rumours with Lee Andrews

February 16, 2026

Katie Price has sparked new speculation that Lee might actually be AI
Yes, it is Katie Price, a woman no stranger to controversy.

The former glamour model,47,  jetted off to Dubai last week to meet her new husband, Lee, 43, in the UAE after the pair stunned the world by tying the knot just days after meeting.

Now, Katie who has reportedly purchased a home with Lee in Dubai has sparked new speculation that Lee might actually be AI after after sharing snippets of her ‘digital twin’ on Instagram, which is helping her 'regain control'. 

In a post shared on British firm OhChat - which describes itself as "the leading platform to live out your uncensored dreams through AI-powered text, voice and images” - Katie talks about not being able to ‘keep up’ with fans’ demands and ‘losing’ herself.

The joint post - published on both Katie and OhChat's Instagram pages - read: 'I didn’t lose control when I created my digital twin. I gained it. I set the boundaries. I choose what she says. I decide how far she goes. And she works for me 24/7, without asking me to be everywhere at once. This Valentine’s, I fell in love with finally being able to show up on my terms.'

Fans were quick to react, speculating that it might have been Katie's digital twin rather than herself who had married Lee back in January. 

One commented: 'I hoped your marriage was AI twin. Her husband is AI.'

Another commented: 'Ahh now this makes sense. So you have not actually married Lee its your digital twin.'

For those unversed, this is not the first time the artificial intelligence has been linked to Katie's new marriage. 

Following their shotgun marriage, Lee shared few snaps onto his Instagram showing Katie posed by a sea of red roses spelling out 'will you marry me?'

One user wrote: 'It does not look real. AI pictures, meeting with Musk, everything staged.'

This comes after it was revealed in June that the star had trademarked an artificial intelligence version of herself with OhChat.

