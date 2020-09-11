Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem daughter Hailie Jade's disappearance leaves fans wondering

Fans of Eminem's daughter are expressing concern as they have not heard from her since May.

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, has made a good name for herself in the world of social media.

The social media influencer is followed by over two million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding the projects she undertakes.

Hailie has been absent from Instagram for over five months now, leaving her fans worried.

While she did not make a formal announcement about taking a break from social media, some fans said Hailie has been active on Instagram stories.



