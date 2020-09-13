Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana secretly buried a stillborn baby in the palace gardens once

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Princess Diana’s life in the palace was filled with mysteries that are getting unraveled even years after her death.

According to her former butler, Paul Burrell, the Princess of Wales had used the garden to bury her friend’s stillborn baby.

Express reports that Burrell wrote in his 2006 book The Way We Are, that her best friend, Rosa Monckton had given birth to a stillborn baby in 1994 and the infant was buried in the garden secretly.

Monckton also confirmed the incident, as she told Australia’s Channel 7 that she did have a stillborn child which Diana offered to bury in the garden.

“I’m going to tell the chief inspector that we’re going to bury a pet in the garden. Only you, I, and Rosa will know it’s a baby,” said Monckton when Burrell asked the princess how she intends to get past security.

She also remembered how she had an emotional ceremony in the garden after which Diana also gave her a key to the garden, which is still in her possession. 

