Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans aka Captain America faces backlash for sharing 'inappropriate' Instagram picture

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Captain America became a top trending topic on Twitter after Chris Evans shared an inappropriate picture to his Instagram stories.

The now-deleted picture drew the ire of fans and sent social media into a tizzy on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Avenger has played Captain America in more than a half-dozen movies.

While some people on social media had fun with the rare picture, others came to Evans' backing.

One Twitter user named Katie shared four photos of the good-guy actor with kids, with the caption, “putting [Chris Evans] doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl.” [sic]

Evans has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

He knows his angles

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Latest

view all