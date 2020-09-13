Chris Evans aka Captain America faces backlash for sharing 'inappropriate' Instagram picture

Captain America became a top trending topic on Twitter after Chris Evans shared an inappropriate picture to his Instagram stories.

The now-deleted picture drew the ire of fans and sent social media into a tizzy on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Avenger has played Captain America in more than a half-dozen movies.

While some people on social media had fun with the rare picture, others came to Evans' backing.



One Twitter user named Katie shared four photos of the good-guy actor with kids, with the caption, “putting [Chris Evans] doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl.” [sic]

Evans has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.







