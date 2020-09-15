Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Meghan Markle's extremely special gift for Prince Harry's birthday causes frenzy

Meghan Markle has been said to give Prince Harry the biggest surprises on his birthday.

Last year Meghan recreated their first-ever Botswana camping trip in their backyard for Harry's birthday.

It was a special gift by Meghan and royal fans are eagerly waiting to know what she has in store for the Duke this year.

“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard," a source revealed.

“It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

Detailing about their camping trip, Harry had earlier revealed, "Then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana.

"And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

As mentioned in Finding Freedom, the authors explained, “Harry was delightfully surprised by Meghan’s down-to-earth attitude.

“While camping she cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break.”

While it is unclear what Meghan will gift Harry this year, the Duke of Sussex did make it ato reveal what he thought about his special day.

During a conference video call with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Harry lauded the youth saying, It's for “you guys” to “make the world a better place."

“I say ‘you’, I want to include us, but I already feel as if I'm way too old…”

