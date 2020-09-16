Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Marvel eyes Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga for 'X-Men' reboot: report

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

British heartthrob and singer Harry Styles has at the top of his game not just in terms of music but acting as well.

If reports are to be believed, he along with Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga could be headed towards Marvel Cinematic Universe furthering their acting careers through X-Men.

According to a report by We Got This Covered, the three singers-turned-actors are reportedly getting roped in by Marvel Studios with Gaga taking on the crown of the White Queen.

The former One Direction member on the other hand, is also being considered for the revamped version of X-Men universe by Marvel, stepping into the role of Pyro.

Furthermore, the Jonas brother will be treading on the same path as well for X-Men as he is possibly being weighed for the role of Havok.

While the studio as well as the stars themselves have yet to confirm whether or not there is any truth to the hearsay, Marvel fans are still overjoyed about the possibility of the exciting new additions. 

