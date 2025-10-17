Simon Cowell makes major career shift

Simon Cowell to start eyewear range

Simon Cowell is starting a new venture.

The 66-year-old music mogul will be launching a eyewear range and he is planning to sell coloured lenses that would help combat migraines.

Simon is hopeful that his brand, Soothe, can be "released within 12 months."

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon knows first-hand how painful migraines are.”

They continued, "He initially got a pair of anti-migraine glasses from Amazon for less than £20 to see if they work and they actually do.”

"He plans to call his brand Soothe and hopefully they will be released within 12 months," the insider concluded.

Simon actually had to miss Britain’s Got Talent auditions earlier this month because of his condition, and former X Factor star Stacey Solomon stepped in his place.

Back in January, the businessman also missed two auditions on the ITV talent show due to migraines.

Additionally, Simon is set to star in a new reality show for Netflix, titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act, a docu-series that will release in December.

The logline for the show reads: "What Simon says, goes. And what Simon’s saying right now is that the world is in serious need of its next boy band sensation.”

"Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single-handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In the brand-new docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, launching in Dec. 2025, cameras follow him as he sets out to do it once again,” it further reads.

It continues: “From raw open casting calls to the release of the group’s debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Cowell’s next chapter. Will he strike gold and break industry records once again?"

"Since 2001, he has appeared as a judge on several music reality competition series including Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor and The X Factor UK, Britain’s Got Talent, and America’s Got Talent. On these shows, he became infamous for his snarky remarks and harsh critiques. Now, however, viewers will get an even more intimate look at Cowell’s process and unparalleled ability to identify and foster talent," the logline for Simon Cowell’s docu-series concluded.