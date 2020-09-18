Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

US film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape, has been stripped of his honorary CBE, a top British honor, by Queen Elizabeth.

According to the official announcement in the London Gazette, “The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

Weinstein, 68 was awarded the CBE in 2004 for his contribution to British film industry.

In March this year, the disgraced filmmaker was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape in US.

According to British media, the decision was made at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee and with the approval of the Queen.

The British cabinet official has also confirmed the news to Variety.

More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce
Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly
Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama
Baby on-board for Ashley Tisdale, husband Christopher French

Baby on-board for Ashley Tisdale, husband Christopher French

Latest

view all