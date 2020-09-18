Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams claims her fame made it difficult to ‘fit in’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams claims her fame made it difficult to ‘fit in’

After a successful row on Game of Thrones as Arya Stark, actress Maisie Williams found it very hard to fit in or ‘belong’ to any social group.

The teenager thinks she was unable to feel ‘normal,’ for she could not connect to those her own age. It was also during this time that she began ‘partying every week’.

During a candid interview with Glamour, Williams began by saying, “So I moved out when I was really young and I was quite alone, but then by the time I turned 18, 19, everyone else had moved out and gone to uni. I got this group of friends who are still my friends now, and we would just go out all the time.”

“I lived in Bath at the time and we would just party every week and go out. On the Sunday, we’d go for some brunch, then everyone would go back to work and then the next weekend we’d do it all over again.”

“It was the perfect summer and that was a time when finally, I felt I was doing something that other people were doing my age and I felt normal for the first time. I fitted somewhere and I guess, that was just a really amazing moment for me because I just, as we said, I’d always felt like I was outside looking in.”

She went on to tell the outlet, “For the first time I was like, 'Oh, I belong with these people,' and I felt like a normal person – I felt just like I was thriving, and it was excellent.”

More From Entertainment:

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie
Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Latest

view all