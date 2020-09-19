Can't connect right now! retry
Panic ensues after Queen Elizabeth says she won't return to Buckingham Palace

Panic ensues after Queen Elizabeth says she won't return to Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth will not be returning to the Buckingham Palace in a bid to keep herself safe from the coronavirus.

The British monarch, who is staying at Sandrigham estate before moving on to Windsor Castle, raised major concerns over her health after a recent announcement.

Panic ensued after it was revealed that the Queen will not be returning to the Buckingham Palace.

Instead, she and Prince Philip will keep on spending quiet and private time at the Sandrigham estate.

Eagle-eyed royal fans have reacted to the news, saying that this seems like a sensible plan in order to keep the monarch out of danger.

"This plan makes sense. They’re both quite elderly & need to take extra precautions with COVID," reacted an internet user.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Keep her safe UK.”

“Good news. Long may she reign. The longer, the better," reacted a third account.

On the other hand, a royal insider told Sunday Times, “There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so.”

When the COVID-19 outbreak reached the royal family, it infected Prince Charles.

The Queen only experienced mild symptoms and has recuperated fully ever since.

