Saturday Sep 19 2020
Kim Kardashian is 'at the end of her rope' with Kanye West's antics

With Kanye West unleashing hell through his Twitter storm,  reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly feels frustrated and ‘powerless’. Sources claim the star is also 'at the end of her rope' and is done with Kanye's  with ‘broken promises'.

A source close to People magazine spoke at length about Kim’s feelings and admitted that she is currently “at the end of her rope.” The source also added that Kanye is “off his meds” yet again, even after “He promised he'd stay on them."

The source also went on to note that the couple's possible reconciliation is something which hinges upon Kanye's promise to stick to a good treatment course, yet he has been breaking promises left and right.

“The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later."

Kim also feels like she “can only take so much” since "It's the same thing over and over and over again. He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her."

"Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything," the source also added. "None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force-feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."

