Archie keeps Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and the Queen connected

Archie might not have spent much time with his grandfather, Prince Charles or the rest of the royal family members but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure he remains familiar to his paternal side of the family as well.

As per the latest reports to get out of the palace, the future king of England has been making regular Zoom calls to his newly-independent son and daughter-in-law and his grandson, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jumped on a video call with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II for Harry’s 36th birthday this week.

In the midst of the call, Harry blew the candles and cut his birthday cake, baked by Meghan as Archie tried his best to steal the attention of his grandfather miles away from him in England.

According to a source cited by The Sun, "It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them.”

“Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out,” the insider went on to say, adding that the 16-month-old also referred to Charles as “pa” which led to the family members bursting in laughter.

Us Weekly had also previously reported that Archie has now gotten a hang of a few words and can easily say words like “book”, “dog”, “mama” and “dada.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton remained absent from the Zoom call, fueling rumours about their rift intensifying.

“William sent his birthday best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there. It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there,” the source said.