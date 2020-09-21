Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Jessica Mulroney, in her recent post, has claimed that Meghan Markle is 'like family' and 'checks up on her every day'.

Hitting back at reports they had drifted apart following her race row, She said: "I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family."

The 40-year-old said the wife of Prince Harry is the 'kindest friend' who has 'checked up on me every day'.

The stylist, who recently made her Instagram account private, had deleted a photo of The Duchess of Sussex's wedding from her Instagram shortly after posting it.

It was earlier claimed in August that the Duchess of Sussex was reported to have cut ties with Jessica after black influencer Sasha Exeter accused her of 'threatening her livelihood' after 'taking offence' at a Black Lives Matter video posted by the online star.

