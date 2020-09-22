Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Meghan Markle is unquestionably feeling the weight of her royal life lift considerably following her move back to the US with Prince Harry.

In a shocking new clue, the Duchess of Sussex hinted at her feelings being back in her home country, as identified by royal experts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie in the Royally Obsessed podcast.

According to the commentators, the duchess left a major clue about her California life in her latest Zoom call with SmartWorks charity.

The artwork displayed at the back in her frame is said to have been a true depiction of her feeling at peace in her home.

“What I loved the most was a glimpse of Meghan's Zoom setup. On the mantle, it had a very impactful piece of artwork, the I Love You California bear print on the mantelpiece,” said Bowie.

Fiorito added: "I feel like Meghan is just so happy to be home. I saw somewhere that this was actually a signed copy.”

"This is an original and it is from the sheet music of the California state anthem. I really loved that and I think it was a collector's item. I would think she paid a pretty penny for it, to get a signed copy of it,” she said.

"You can definitely get a copycat print online but I thought that was so cool,” she went on to say. 

