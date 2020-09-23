Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon's birthday

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

While a number of The Beatles fans possibly have every single word of their tracks memorized, Paul McCartney has a major surprise in store for them.

The lead guitarist of the classic rock band will be paying homage to his dearly departed friend and the front man of the music group, John Lennon on his birthday in a special way.

The singer revealed that a Beatles song never heard by the public, will be getting released by him on Lennon’s 80th birth anniversary next month.

BBC Radio 2 is all set to air a documentary about the late singer on his birthday that features his sons Sean and Julian along with McCartney and Elton John as they all discuss the legendary icon and the work he left behind.

During the documentary, McCartney will be playing the song in between the segments, for the first time publicly.

The track titled, Just Fun, will feature all four of The Beatles –John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Talking about his father with McCartney on his radio show, Sean remembered the fond memories Lennon left behind.

“I look back on it now like a fan, how lucky was I to meet this strange teddy boy off the bus, who played music like I did and we get together and boy, we complemented each other!” McCartney tells Sean.

Sean also asked whether the group had any tracks that weren’t liked him or his father. McCartney replied: “There were a few songs that weren’t very good… you know, clearly young songwriters who don’t know how to do it. Eventually, we started to write slightly better songs and then enjoyed the process of learning together so much that it really took off.”

