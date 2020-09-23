Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘Honey’ during their reunion

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt’s former wife Jennifer Aniston called her ex ‘honey’ as the former couple got flirty as they reunited for virtual table read.

The Friends star Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 reunited for virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Time at Ridgemont High for the first time since their divorce recently.

The former couple could be heard calling each other by their nicknames during the flirty exchange.

The video started with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star addressing his former wife saying "Hi Aniston”. Jennifer replied “Hi Pitt”.

Besides using their last names, she called Brad Pitt 'Honey.'

Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable
Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'
John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act

John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act
Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry

Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry
Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game

Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics
Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday

Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday
Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label
Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber
Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Latest

view all