Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘Honey’ during their reunion

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt’s former wife Jennifer Aniston called her ex ‘honey’ as the former couple got flirty as they reunited for virtual table read.



The Friends star Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 reunited for virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Time at Ridgemont High for the first time since their divorce recently.

The former couple could be heard calling each other by their nicknames during the flirty exchange.

The video started with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star addressing his former wife saying "Hi Aniston”. Jennifer replied “Hi Pitt”.

Besides using their last names, she called Brad Pitt 'Honey.'

Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.