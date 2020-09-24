Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl 

Thursday Sep 24, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have embarked on a new jourrney of parenthood after welcoming their daughter on Wednesday.
The news was confirmed by Malik on Twitter.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the singer tweeted.
"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"
Gigi confirmed she is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik in May. According to sources, the couple were thrilled about their baby.
"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a insider said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."
The on-again, off-again couple decided to reunie in December last year following a brief split.
Since then, they had been planning to start a family together.
Debuting her baby bump during her pregnancy, Gigi earlier revealed, "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,' " she said.