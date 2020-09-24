Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Turkish actor Cem Uçan recently received accolades for his acting prowess.

Taking to social media, the actor who played the role of 'Aliyar Bey' in the popular TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" shared a couple of pictures from the award ceremony.

Although he did not share much details about the awards, a portrait in the background showed that his spectacular performance as Ertugrul's ally was also lauded at the event.

Pakistani fans also congratulated the actor for receiving what they said a 'well-deserved' award.



