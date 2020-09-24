Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey’s candid demeanor and openness with Oprah Winfrey gave fans a sneak peek into life moments she’s, "never spoken about" before.

It was during her time with the style icon on the new segment The Oprah Conversation that Carey touched upon her most venerable life moments.

Through a sneak peek into the upcoming segment of the show, Carey was quoted talking about never before seen moments of personal realizations, as well as negative self-talk.

"I wouldn't have gone here if I hadn't been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on," the 50-year-old singer could be heard saying.”

While the topic of conversation is still unclear in the snip bit, Winfrey did agree with Carey, claiming, "The loneliness and sadness behind the façade, I now understand it."

Check out the video below:

Once the segment officially releases, it is said to include, an exclusive dive into Carey’s romantic past, her marriage to Tommy Mottola, Nick Cannon and even her children, 9-year-old’s Morocan and Monroe.

In the short video, Carey could be heard saying, "I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship” but my kids “help to heal me every day."

Per a separate clip of the interview, released back on Wednesday, Carey admitted that it is only her "die-hard fans” that made her release the true meaning of love. "Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it's them loving me unconditionally.