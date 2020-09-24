Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey’s candid demeanor and openness with Oprah Winfrey gave fans a sneak peek into life moments she’s, "never spoken about" before.

It was during her time with the style icon on the new segment The Oprah Conversation that Carey touched upon her most venerable life moments.

Through a sneak peek into the upcoming segment of the show, Carey was quoted talking about never before seen moments of personal realizations, as well as negative self-talk.

"I wouldn't have gone here if I hadn't been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on," the 50-year-old singer could be heard saying.”

While the topic of conversation is still unclear in the snip bit, Winfrey did agree with Carey, claiming, "The loneliness and sadness behind the façade, I now understand it."

Check out the video below:

Once the segment officially releases, it is said to include, an exclusive dive into Carey’s romantic past, her marriage to Tommy Mottola, Nick Cannon and even her children, 9-year-old’s Morocan and Monroe.

In the short video, Carey could be heard saying, "I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship” but my kids “help to heal me every day."

Per a separate clip of the interview, released back on Wednesday, Carey admitted that it is only her "die-hard fans” that made her release the true meaning of love. "Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it's them loving me unconditionally. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video

Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video
Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’
'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son
Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization
Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019

Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019
Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Latest

view all