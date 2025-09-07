 
Jim Cummings reflects on voicing 'Winnie the Pooh' for decades

Jim Cummings, who is the voice behind 'Winnie the Pooh', shared candid statements

Web Desk
September 07, 2025

Jim Cummings recently reflected on voicing iconic cartoon character Winnie the Pooh

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Cummings admitted that he has spent a lifetime lending his voice to some of the most cherished characters in entertainment. 

“Being the official voice of Winnie the Pooh for all these years is a beautiful thing, because he’s not just a cartoon character — he’s almost like a state of mind,” Cummings began. 

He revealed witnessing just how deeply these voices touch people, especially at conventions and Comic Cons, where fans of all ages approach him to hear the sounds of their childhood brought back to life.

“It’s usually somebody’s mom, and she just can’t talk because it’s so evocative,” he shared and remarked, “It brings you back to your childhood.”

Now a grandfather, Cummings discussed finding fresh meaning in his craft through quiet, personal moments with his 8-month-old grandson, Jax. 

“He just thinks that it’s Grandpa being sweet and nice and telling him a nice story,” Cummings said of his grandson before moving to a new topic. 

