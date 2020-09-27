How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

Buckingham Palace has 240 bedrooms, 19 state rooms, 78 bathrooms, a swimming pool and gated security

Buckingham Palace is one property in the United Kingdom that even the wealthiest could only dream to get their hands on.

A recent report citing an online estate agent has sent royal fans in a frenzy over the shocking sum that the palace, over 330 years old, is actually worth.

Emoov, an online state agent, claimed on it its website that the historic structure would be at least worth £5.5billion.

The website added details of the property with 240 bedrooms, 19 state rooms, 78 bathrooms, a swimming pool and gated security.

“Emoov is delighted to bring to market a home that is quite literally fit for royalty. Ok, so not really. But there’s no harm in imagining yourself living in the Queen’s quarters is there?” the website clarified for anyone perceiving this as a sign that the palace has hit the market.

“Buckingham Palace might not actually be for sale. But can you guess how much it would go on the market for should The Queen decide to sell up?”

According Emoov, Buckingham Palace is the most costly ministerial mansion. “Calculating the cost per square metre, we estimate that the overall floor plan of Buckingham Palace is around 77,000m2, which makes the cost per metre square a staggering £64,831. That’s almost 5000 percent more than the average price per square metre in Central London, which comes in at £11,523,” the website states.