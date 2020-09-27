‘Prince Harry should stop being Meghan Markle’s obedient wannabe husband’: royal expert

Prince Harry has been urged to take a stand against his wife, Meghan Markle and pull her back from becoming ‘too political.’

After major backlash, the Duke of Sussex has been advised to put his foot down, by royal experts who claim that remaining politically neutral would be the best option for the couple.

Dan Wootton, royal commentator, discussed the issue with Dawn Neesom on talkRADIO and said: "I say that for the moment Prince Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man.”

"He is chipping in on Meghan Markle's pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-ism British princely charm. But what happens when Prince Harry actually stands up to Meghan for the first time?” added Wootton.

"What happens when Harry says no Meghan I am actually going to put the sanctity of the institution that I was brought up in first?” he went on to say.

"I actually shudder to think what would happen because I can't imagine Meghan would take it very well,” he added.

Neesom also gave his take saying that the latter would be highly unlikely.

"He is never going to stand up to her, he is the very definition of a henpecked husband. I never wanted to say this and I wanted to think it was six of one and half a dozen of the other,” she said.