Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Nicole Poturalski, the German model who is reportedly dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, on Sunday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures.



The supermodel looked gorgeous in the picture which she captioned, "Slow Sundays".

Earlier, Nico had shared a video from Milan Fashion Week where she walked the ramp.



If social media reports are a thing to go by, all eyes were on the model as she walked the runway.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor sent the entire internet into frenzy after news got out that he is dating a German model, Nicole Poturalski.

Pitt and his rumoured ladylove's relationship got public after they were clicked vacationing together in the South of France.

The pair has neither confirmed nor denied the media reports about their relationship.







