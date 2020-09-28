Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Family Guy season 19 premiere features joke about PSL teams Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

A screengrab from the show, showing two fans of the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars praising cricketers from the city. 

Popular animated comedy sitcom "Family Guy' launched their season premiere on September 27, featuring a joke on — much to everyone's surprise — the Pakistan Super League teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

In a scene from the 19th season's first episode, Peter Griffin can be seen sitting with his friends at their favourite bar having a couple of beers when the conversation turns to Pakistani sports fans.

"On Saturday mornings, it's just weird foreign sports fans, like those Pakistani cricket hooligans," says Griffin's friend to him.

The screen then focuses on two Pakistani sports fans, sporting light green shirts and with a couple of Sprite cans in their hands.

"If you're not rooting for Lahore, please you may leave I can tell you," says one of the two Pakistanis, sporting a light moustache.

"Lahore cricketers are the best and the others are not the best, dear friends," says his companion, who sports a thicker moustache.

It turns out that Joe Swanson — a recurring character of the show — turns out to be a Karachi Kings fan, covering up his KK jersey instantly with a jacket as he doesn't "have a death wish about it".

Here's how people reacted to the video, with some pointing out the show's apparent blunder of using Indian accents on Pakistani characters.

Family Guy is one of the most popular animated sitcoms around the world, developed by Seth MacFarlane almost two decades ago.

The show features the Griffin family, comprising of parents Peter and Lois; their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian.

Set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, the show is favour for its dark humour and portrayal of American culture. 'Family Guy' has managed to bag multiple Emmy Awards over the years and has broadcast more than 350 episodes spanning 18 seasons.

Season 19 premiered on Sunday, September 27.

