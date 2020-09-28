Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not taking part in any reality show for Netflix: spokesman

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not taking part in any reality show for streaming giant Netflix, according to the spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This was confirmed by the spokesman of Prince Harry and Meghan to Hello Magazine.

Earlier, there were reports that the royal couple, who has signed a multi-million deal with the Netflix are due to appear in a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality TV series as part of their agreement.

The Sun had reported that the new show by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give a glimpse into their lives while also “shining a light on people and causes around the world.”

"They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that the show will be unlike most of the reality programmes on television with the concept being more “tasteful” and not the usual “Katie Price and Peter Andre-style” format.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and moved to California with their 16-month-old son Archie.

