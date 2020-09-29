Nicole Kidman once forced 'To Die For' producers to get Joaquin Phoenix cast

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about a high stakes gamble that she undertook in order to make sure then-teen star Joaquin Phoenix got cast in to the 25-year-old movie To Die For.

While Joaquin Phoenix became a teenage heartthrob overnight, directors and officials were reportedly not very keen on casting him for the movie To Die For.



Apparently it was all Nicole Kidman’s doing. The actress reportedly played a hard gambit which payed off and ended up quitting the film till officials agreed to cast Phoenix on the project.

Kidman spoke to Yahoo Entertainment in great detail and was quoted saying, “I remember [director Gus Van Sant] and I having to fight to get Joaquin cast in it. I remember we both had to quit the film to get him cast in it.” But “Now, I think they’re very glad they cast him."

For the unversed, the 25-year-old classic film To Die For is a book adaptation and was remade for the silver screen by Buck Henry.



Kidman stars as an ambitious broadcasting diva who ends up in a relationship with Phoenix all as part of her ploy to get the kid to murder her husband.