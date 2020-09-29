Demi Lovato worried over Max Ehrich’s ‘erratic’ behavior

Demi Lovato ‘worried’ over Max Ehrich’s ‘erratic’, eccentric behavior

Demi Lovato’s breakup with Max Ehrich appears to be getting worse by the minute and it appears the Disney star is rather ‘worried’ because of Ehrich’s past erratic behavior.



A source close to the singer spoke to E! News about the singer's current health and claimed that the pop sensation is growing heavily "embarrassed" by the minute.

"She wants nothing to do with him,” the source clarified. Mostly because she does not want Ehrich’s ‘erratic’ behavior to ‘escalate’ further than it already has.

The source was also quoted saying that Lovato "can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.” However, with friends and family right by her side, Lovato appears to be in good hands.