Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato worried over Max Ehrich’s ‘erratic’ behavior

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Demi Lovato ‘worried’ over Max Ehrich’s ‘erratic’, eccentric behavior

Demi Lovato’s breakup with Max Ehrich appears to be getting worse by the minute and it appears the Disney star is rather ‘worried’ because of Ehrich’s past erratic behavior.

A source close to the singer spoke to E! News about the singer's current health and claimed that the pop sensation is growing heavily "embarrassed" by the minute. 

"She wants nothing to do with him,” the source clarified. Mostly because she does not want Ehrich’s ‘erratic’ behavior to ‘escalate’ further than it already has.

The source was also quoted saying that Lovato "can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.” However, with friends and family right by her side, Lovato appears to be in good hands. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan likely to use royal BTS videos for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan likely to use royal BTS videos for Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked to stop milking royal status after exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked to stop milking royal status after exit
Jennifer Aniston admits she almost took an exit from Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston admits she almost took an exit from Hollywood
Do you know the first royal who knew the secret of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship?

Do you know the first royal who knew the secret of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship?
Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Smith’s 'entanglement'

Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Smith’s 'entanglement'
Can Prince Harry become an American citizen despite past misdemeanors?

Can Prince Harry become an American citizen despite past misdemeanors?

Nicole Kidman once forced 'To Die For' producers to cast Joaquin Phoenix

Nicole Kidman once forced 'To Die For' producers to cast Joaquin Phoenix
BTS mesmerizes fans with iconic performance on the ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

BTS mesmerizes fans with iconic performance on the ‘Tonight Show’: Watch
Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit
Angelina Jolie was smitten by Johnny Depp as his film spoke to the ‘angst-ridden’ actor

Angelina Jolie was smitten by Johnny Depp as his film spoke to the ‘angst-ridden’ actor

Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons on his COVID-19 diagnosis and how Sheldon would feel

Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons on his COVID-19 diagnosis and how Sheldon would feel
Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding

Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding

Latest

view all