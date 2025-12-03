Miley Cyrus spills the beans on 'shocking' life update with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando romantic engagement story revealed

Miley Cyrus believes that she is not the one to be easily surprised, but her now-fiancé, Maxx Morando, went above and beyond to plan a proposal which totally caught her off guard.

The 33-year-old pop superstar sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted with the bling on her finger, and soon confirmed the big news.

The Flowers hitmaker had her first interview after the engagement on Wednesday, December 3, in which she shared the details behind the surprise proposal.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered. And I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” Cyrus told Chris Connelly on Good Morning America.

The Angels Like You songstress gushed about the gold chunky ring, sharing that she was impressed by the Pumpkin singer’s choice, adding that she “of course” said yes.

When asked about the recent events in her life – Cyrus’ song in Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the engagement, she said that both the exciting things “perfectly aligned,” adding, “I guess you could say, marrying each other and harmonising with each other.”

Morando and the Grammy winner have been together since 2021, and she previously shared that she feels incredibly protective of this part of her life and won’t share many details publicly.