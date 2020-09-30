Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Sajal Ali and her better half Ahad Raza Mir looked inseparable in a picture she posted recently.

Ahad, who turned 27 years' old on Tuesday, was treated by his darling wife to an adorable birthday wish on Instagram.



In the photo, the two can be seen packing on the PDA while holding onto each other tightly in a close embrace.

While Ahad holds her face up in love, Sajal can be seen smiling warmly to the side.

"Happy birthday to my one and only. May you always shine," the Alif starlet captioned the love-filled photo.

Check it out here

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Their wedding festivities took place with close friends and family in attendance on March 14, this year.